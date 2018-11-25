  • Georgia up to No. 4 in polls; Michigan loss leaves playoff ranking spot open

    By: Courtney Martinez

    Following their dominating 45-21 win over rival Georgia Tech, the Georgia Bulldogs moved up to No. 4 in this week's Associated Press top 25.

    The Bulldogs were also ranked fourth in the Amway Coaches Poll released by USA Today.

    The top three remains unchanged with Alabama, Clemson and Notre Dame holding onto their spots.

    With Michigan's humiliating loss to Ohio State in the Game, a spot will be open when the new College Football Playoff rankings are announced Tuesday.

    Georgia, who was ranked at No. 5 last week, will be competing for that No. 4 ranking with Oklahoma, who survived an 59-56 showdown with West Virginia.

    Ohio State is also in contention after its 62-39 win.

    Georgia will face No. 1 Alabama in the SEC Championship on Saturday.

    AP TOP 25

    1. Alabama
    2. Clemson
    3. Notre Dame
    4. Georgia 
    5. Oklahoma 
    6. Ohio State
    7. UCF
    8. Michigan
    9. Texas
    10. Washington
    11. Florida
    T12. Washington State
    T12. LSU
    14. Penn State
    15. West Virginia
    16. Kentucky
    17. Utah
    18. Syracuse
    19. Boise State
    20. Mississippi State
    21. Northwestern
    22. Texas A&M
    23. Army
    24. Iowa State
    25. Fresno State

