Following their dominating 45-21 win over rival Georgia Tech, the Georgia Bulldogs moved up to No. 4 in this week's Associated Press top 25.
The Bulldogs were also ranked fourth in the Amway Coaches Poll released by USA Today.
The top three remains unchanged with Alabama, Clemson and Notre Dame holding onto their spots.
With Michigan's humiliating loss to Ohio State in the Game, a spot will be open when the new College Football Playoff rankings are announced Tuesday.
Georgia, who was ranked at No. 5 last week, will be competing for that No. 4 ranking with Oklahoma, who survived an 59-56 showdown with West Virginia.
Ohio State is also in contention after its 62-39 win.
Georgia will face No. 1 Alabama in the SEC Championship on Saturday.
AP TOP 25
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Notre Dame
4. Georgia
5. Oklahoma
6. Ohio State
7. UCF
8. Michigan
9. Texas
10. Washington
11. Florida
T12. Washington State
T12. LSU
14. Penn State
15. West Virginia
16. Kentucky
17. Utah
18. Syracuse
19. Boise State
20. Mississippi State
21. Northwestern
22. Texas A&M
23. Army
24. Iowa State
25. Fresno State
