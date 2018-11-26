Homeowner finds man breaking into his car, shoots him

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating after they said a homeowner shot a man who was trying to break into his car.
A Channel 2 photographer saw heavy police presence outside a house on Buckland Way in Mableton early Monday morning.
Cobb County police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a man was in the process of breaking into a car when the homeowner came out and confronted him.
During the confrontation, the homeowner shot the suspect at least once below the waist, police said.
The suspect was taken to Atlanta Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect fell to the ground and several people called 911, according to police.
Police have not yet released the names of the suspect or the homeowner.
They said the investigation is ongoing.
