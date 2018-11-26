0 30-year-old man killed in apartment complex shooting

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A family is mourning the loss of man who was murdered inside his Union City apartment complex.

According to authorities, a 30-year-old male was shot at the Shannon Lakes Apartment Complex off of Buffington Road Sunday night.

He later died at the scene.

The victim's uncle spoke to Channel 2 investigative reporter Nicole Carr and identified him as Christopher Kendle. His neighbors said they heard multiple gunshots early Sunday evening.

Carr heard his mother's cries piercing on the street when she arrived at the scene.

A woman Carr spoke with said her mother called her over.

"She said she heard three shots, and then she heard a pause and she just heard something screeching off. And by the time she said she came to the door, the police were out here," Shelly Darby said.

Union City police focused on a car parked feet away from the breezeway where authorities said they found the body of a 30-year-old man.

Shortly after the medical examiner arrived, the man’s uncle identified the victim.

Darby said when she heard his name, she paused.

"Because it’s a kid who stays back here. I’m mean, he’s a quiet kid. He take care of his kids. He go to work. He really don’t bother nobody, so I don’t know what he could’ve gotten into. Whatever it was, it was something serious," she said.

A police captain on the scene said he doesn’t know whether an altercation leading to the gunfire started inside or outside of that car. Neighbors said they know the trouble started days ago outside of the apartment complex.

"This was nothing that took place on the grounds. This was something that took place off the grounds and came back to here," Darby said.

Once the car was towed off the scene police walked around outside the crime scene tape to make sure they hadn’t missed any other evidence.

Earlier in the evening, a photojournalist on the scene called their attention to a white sneaker and ball cap next to another car.

They ended up collecting that as evidence.



#Breaking: Medical Examiner arrives to shooting scene in Union City apartment complex off Buffington Rd. Body in breezeway of building to our left just beyond black car . @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/2E7VFBIwHT — Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) November 26, 2018

Piercing cries of a woman screaming “My Baby.” We do not have any info on the victim yet. Giving this family some space right now . Here’s a photo of the scene in Union City /Shannon Lake apt complex @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/f136BRy2kq — Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) November 26, 2018

