  Bundle up: It's going to get much colder as the day goes on

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    ATLANTA - Make sure you dress warmly today because it’s only going to get colder from here. 

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said we’ve already hit our high temperature early Monday morning. 

    It was in the low 50s around 4 a.m. but it’ll turn colder and windier into the afternoon. 

    Temperatures will only be in the 40s but will feel like the 30s. Wind chills will be below freezing.

    The next rain chance will come at the end of the week. 

