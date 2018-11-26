ATLANTA - Make sure you dress warmly today because it’s only going to get colder from here.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said we’ve already hit our high temperature early Monday morning.
We’re tracking how long the cold spell will last, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
It was in the low 50s around 4 a.m. but it’ll turn colder and windier into the afternoon.
Temperatures will only be in the 40s but will feel like the 30s. Wind chills will be below freezing.
Good morning! The rain from overnight has moved by... and a cold front is moving past us this morning. We're as warm as we'll get all day long -- mainly low 50s in metro Atlanta -- now. Much colder & windy this afternoon!— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) November 26, 2018
Not too bad right now but a BIG drop in temperature coming up over the next couple of hours -- we'll be in the 30s over parts of north Georgia by 9am! @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/0aJgMiug4q— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) November 26, 2018
The next rain chance will come at the end of the week.
