2 dead after driver loses control of SUV while exiting I-75

ATLANTA — Two people were killed in a fiery car crash on Interstate 75 early Saturday morning, police said.

The crash happened around 3:14 a.m. on I-75 southbound near Cleaveland Avenue SW.

Atlanta police said the driver of a Kia Sportage lost control while trying to exit the interstate. The driver then hit a pole, and the car caught fire, according to police.

APD responded to the wreck, where officers found the SUV engulfed in flames.

Both occupants of the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene, and their identities have not yet been released.

The Accident Investigations Unit is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash to determine what caused the vehicle to lose control.

