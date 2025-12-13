Drugs found hidden inside candy bag during traffic stop on I-75

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Two men from metro Atlanta are facing charges after Georgia deputies said they found more than just sweets inside a candy bag.

Earlier this week, Monroe County deputies pulled a vehicle over on Interstate 75 northbound at mile marker 191.

Deputies said as they approached the car, they smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, which led to a search of the vehicle.

According to the MCSO, in the back passenger was a Turtles chocolate pecan candy bag with 300 oxycodone pills inside.

Deputies arrested both the driver and the passenger.

They were identified as Antoine Tarence Seymore, 48, of Decatur, Georgia and James Rodgerick Whitiker, 44, of McDonough.

The pair was charged with trafficking oxycodone and booked into the Monroe County Jail without bond.

According to authorities, the passenger, Whitiker, was additionally found to have an active warrant from the U.S. Marshals Service for identity fraud.

