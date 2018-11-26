Crash involving several tractor-trailers blocking all lanes of I-285

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A crash involving a car carrier, several semi-trucks and a car is blocking all lanes of I-285 NB just before I-20 in DeKalb County.
At least one westbound lane is also blocked.
Nasty wreck with 4 tractor-trailers and 2 cars in Dekalb - 285 nb before I-20. Currently all lanes being diverted off 285 to Flat Shoals. Take a left on Flat Shoals toward I-20. Take I-20 East back to 285. pic.twitter.com/pTMM55JapB— Jason Durden (@JasonDurdenWSB) November 26, 2018
NewsChopper 2 over the scene shows several fire trucks, ambulances and police cars spread across all lanes of traffic.
We're working to get more information on injuries from the crash and traffic backups. Stay with WSBTV.com and watch Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m. for LIVE updates.
