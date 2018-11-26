  • Crash involving several tractor-trailers blocking all lanes of I-285

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A crash involving a car carrier, several semi-trucks and a car is blocking all lanes of I-285 NB just before I-20 in DeKalb County.

    At least one westbound lane is also blocked.

    NewsChopper 2 over the scene shows several fire trucks, ambulances and police cars spread across all lanes of traffic.

    We're working to get more information on injuries from the crash and traffic backups. Stay with WSBTV.com and watch Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m. for LIVE updates.

