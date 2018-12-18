ATLANTA - A large crane blocking several lanes of Peachtree Road was not approved to be there, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
The crane, which was put in place over the weekend, has been causing major traffic headaches for drivers.
Two lanes are closed northbound and one lane southbound near Pharr Road.
GDOT spokeswoman Natalie Dale said the developer applied for a permit, but it was not approved. She says the construction company then moved the crane into place any ways.
DOT tells @wsbradio developer responsible for crane blocking lanes on P'tree at Pharr in Buckhead does NOT have a permit; crane is disabled with parts on order from overseas @WSBTraffic— Chris Camp (@WSBCamp) December 18, 2018
