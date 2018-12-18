  • Developer didn't get permit for crane blocking Peachtree Road, DOT says

    By: Aaron Diamant

    ATLANTA - A large crane blocking several lanes of Peachtree Road was not approved to be there, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

    The crane, which was put in place over the weekend, has been causing major traffic headaches for drivers.

    Two lanes are closed northbound and one lane southbound near Pharr Road.

    GDOT spokeswoman Natalie Dale said the developer applied for a permit, but it was not approved. She says the construction company then moved the crane into place any ways.

