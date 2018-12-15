DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A procession is underway for a DeKalb County police officer killed in the line of duty.
Law enforcement officials from across metro Atlanta are escorting the body of DeKalb County Officer Edgar Flores, 24, from DeKalb County to his home in Habersham County.
The procession began at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Gainesville Police said drivers should expect delays on 985 during the procession.
Flores was killed after he stopped 33-year-old Brandon Taylor in an SUV on Candler Road on Thursday night.
Investigators say Taylor shot Flores, then ran behind a building to hide.
Officers sent a police K-9 after him and they said Taylor shot the dog, too.
That was when police shot and killed Taylor.
The police K-9 named Indi is stable.
Channel 2 Action News learned that Flores was engaged to be married and his birthday was coming up next week.
