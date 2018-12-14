15 DeKalb recruits sworn in just one day after officer killed in line of duty

Fifteen new police officers graduated from the academy in DeKalb County on Friday, less than 24 hours after a DeKalb officer was killed in the line of duty.
DeKalb County Police Chief James Conroy held a moment of silence in honor of Officer Edgar Flores, who had been on the force less than two years when he was killed.
The 24-year-old was killed Thursday evening after he stopped 33-year-old Brandon Taylor’s SUV on Candler Road.
After a brief chase, Taylor ended up shooting Flores multiple times. Other officers then killed Taylor.
During the ceremony, Conroy told the 15 new officers that it is up to them to continue the legacy that Flores leaves behind.
“I want each of you to honor Officer Flores through your service and throughout your career,” Conroy said.
Flores was engaged and would have celebrated his 25th birthday next week.
