Widow left with few answers after man allegedly killed, dismembered husband

    By: Tyisha Fernandes

    CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A month after a 70-year-old man was found dead hours after he was reported missing, his widow is talking about the nearly 50-year marriage she had with him. 

    Authorities said Robert Page's family reported him missing on Nov. 8. Using a neighbor’s surveillance video, police were able to arrest Christian Ponce-Martinez, 25, after he was seen on Page's property. 

    Police said he murdered Page and then dismembered and hid Page's body. 

    “What I don’t understand… What I still don’t understand is how he got my husband in his house,” Lula Page told Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes.

    The two were married for 49 years. Page said there wasn’t a thing in the world her husband wouldn’t do for her.

