  • Missing 70-year-old man found dead; GBI investigating

    By: Tyisha Fernandes

    Updated:

    CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a death involving a 70-year-old man who was reported missing earlier in the day.

    Channel 2 Action News was at the scene in Clayton County where at least a dozen police officers and the GBI were along Landover Circle in Morrow just after 11 p.m. Thursday.

    Investigators are calling the man's death suspicious.

