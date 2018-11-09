Missing 70-year-old man found dead; GBI investigating

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a death involving a 70-year-old man who was reported missing earlier in the day.
Channel 2 Action News was at the scene in Clayton County where at least a dozen police officers and the GBI were along Landover Circle in Morrow just after 11 p.m. Thursday.
Investigators are calling the man's death suspicious.
Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes is getting new information from investigators into the man's death, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon
Police are investigating a suspicious death of an elderly man who was reported missing. He was found on the same street he lived on. I just spoke with police & I’m working to get more information. I’ll have a live report at Noon on Ch2 pic.twitter.com/N3LXN0dQM8— Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) November 9, 2018
This is the man a family is mourning after he was found dead in his neighborhood last night. His Grandson tells me his name is Mr. Paige & he will be missed by many. His family reported him missing yesterday, hours before his body was found. Story at Noon pic.twitter.com/WxO5KZZKLp— Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) November 9, 2018
I knocked on several doors looking for relatives of the elderly man found dead in his Clayton County neighborhood last night. I found a relative. He was talking to police, & asked us to come back later. pic.twitter.com/CY7UYO8g6s— Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) November 9, 2018
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}