ATLANTA - Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal and Secretary of State Brian Kemp announced plans Thursday for their administrative transition process.
#Breaking Brian Kemp is declaring victory in the governor's race and naming his transition team. He announced he will officially step down as Secretary of State. pic.twitter.com/CuRNjVplxB— Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) November 8, 2018
Votes are still being counted to decide who will be Georgia's next governor, but Republican candidate Kemp’s campaign declared its candidate the winner Wednesday evening.
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams said she is not giving up. The Abrams campaign said it wants to see “every vote counted.”
Kemp said he will step down as secretary of state Thursday and will begin moving forward with the transition.
"We deeply appreciate Brian Kemp’s public service as Secretary of State. We will continue our work in this office on behalf of all Georgians. We are excited to welcome Robyn A. Crittenden to the agency to serve as our Secretary of State," said Lorri Smith, Assistant Deputy Secretary of State and Chief Operating Officer.
