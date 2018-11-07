Votes still being counted in close election for Georgia's next governor

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - There is a huge focus on provisional and absentee ballots in Georgia’s governor race.
In Gwinnett County, workers spent all day carefully counting ballots.
The absentee ballots are long and in two languages. All 19,600 of them are now tallied.
All that's left are about 2,400 provisional ballots, votes where the person's identity or voter status has been questioned.
“Regardless of popular belief, we do count every single absentee ballot that is accepted into this office,” Gwinnett County elections director Lynn Ledford said.
