THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. - Authorities say at least 6 people were injured at a shooting at a bar in Southern California on Wednesday night.
The shooting happened at Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousands Oaks.
The Ventura County Police Department said officials were responding to the "active shooter" at the bar. The department said "multiple injuries reported" and that "multiple ambulances" were requested.
Witnesses told ABC affiliate ABC 7 that the gunman first shot a security guard and then opened fire inside the bar.
Police said they are still looking for the gunman.
