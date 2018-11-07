  • LIVE UPDATES: Votes still being counted for several key races

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - It's the day after the election, but there are still many races in Georgia yet to be decided. It's possible we may not get some results until next week.

    The top race without a confirmed winner was the match-up between Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams. The gubernatorial candidates are separated by a small margin, as of Wednesday morning. 

    The latest results show that Brian Kemp has 50.4% and Stacey Abrams has 48.66%. In Georgia you need 50% plus 1 to win and avoid a runoff.

