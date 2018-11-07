ATLANTA - It's the day after the election, but there are still many races in Georgia yet to be decided. It's possible we may not get some results until next week.
The top race without a confirmed winner was the match-up between Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams. The gubernatorial candidates are separated by a small margin, as of Wednesday morning.
We're continuing to stay in touch with election officials to get the final vote counts -- Watch Channel 2 Action News at Noon for updates on this developing story
Minute-by-minute updates:
9:20 a.m.:
The latest results show that Brian Kemp has 50.4% and Stacey Abrams has 48.66%. In Georgia you need 50% plus 1 to win and avoid a runoff.
Kemp 50.4% Abrams 48.66%
67,959 votes between them.
