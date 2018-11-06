ATLANTA - Georgia voters are turning out today to decide a number of key races on the ballot, including the heated showdown for governor between Democrat Stacey Abrams, Republican Brian Kemp and Libertarian Ted Metz.
On the eve of Election Day, Republican Brian Kemp showed up at a rally with his supporters at phone-bank in Buckhead. Democrat Stacey Abrams was in Savannah and hyped up the crowd.
The two major candidates told their supporters why they should be your next governor.
“We will lose jobs in Georgia if Brian Kemp is elected because he has promised to pass legislation that will drive the film and entertainment industry out of our state,” Abrams said.
“We do not want to go in a different direction of higher taxes, bigger government, and a radical government takeover of healthcare,” Kemp said.
If neither candidate gets the majority of votes, a run-off election is set for December 4.
A lot depends on the performance of Libertarian Ted Metz.
If the vote margin between Kemp and Abrams is close enough, even a small percentage of votes for Metz could force the two major party contenders into a runoff.
Metz, 60, is a retired insurance agent and financial planner whose campaign largely has revolved around promoting industrial hemp.
