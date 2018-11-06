0 Long lines, voting issues reported at polling places across metro Atlanta

Long lines and broken machines are just some of the issues voters reported when they got to the polls Tuesday morning.

Channel 2 Action News received calls and messages from people all across metro Atlanta who said they were experiencing issues.

Technical issues caused long lines and forced voters to resort to paper ballots at at least two Gwinnett County precincts Tuesday morning.

Gwinnett County officials confirmed that the electronic Express Polls — which are used to check voters in to their precincts — were temporarily down at Anderson-Livsey Elementary School near Snellville. The line of hundreds of waiting voters stretched the entire length of the school.

WHOA!

Check out this line at a polling place in Gwinnett County.

The Anderson school location had machine problems earlier, but voters and county officials tell me it's now, fixed.@wsbtv #Election2018 #ElectionOn2 pic.twitter.com/OJY3DxUHmv — Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) November 6, 2018

Around 10:20 a.m., Gwinnett County spokesman Joe Sorenson said the issues at Anderson-Livsey had been resolved — but confirmed that similar problems continued at the Annistown Elementary School precinct, about four miles to the south.

Sorenson said the Express Polls issue was not electrical and happens from time to time. New equipment will be brought in, he said.

In the meantime, poll workers are able to use paper voter rolls and voters are able to cast paper ballots. Those ballots, which are akin to standardized testing forms, are later scanned by machines, not by people.

This poll watcher is giving voters instructions about the paper ballots after ALL OF THE MACHINES went down at the Annistown Elementary polling location in Gwinnett County. @wsbtv #Election2018 #ElectionOn2 pic.twitter.com/madEuxx9QE — Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) November 6, 2018

In southwest Atlanta, hundreds of voters reported extremely long lines at their precinct.

Voters at Pittman Park in Fulton County told Channel 2's Tom Regan they had been standing in line for hours because the precinct had just three voting machines.

Ready to wait? Hundreds of voters stand in line for hours this morning at this SW Atlanta polling place. Only three voting machines! What’s going on here? Live report at noon. pic.twitter.com/lewTPUZnf1 — Tom Regan (@tomreganWSB) November 6, 2018

What to do if you have issues at the polls?

So what should you do if you have issues at the polls?

Volunteers at polling places are trained to help voters get their ballots to the right place, and to take a person's ballot even if they are having problems with casting their vote.

If you are having a problem voting, tell someone.

Talk to a poll worker before you finish voting.

If you do not get help from a poll worker, ask to speak to a supervisor.

If your problem is not resolved, you can report the issue to the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Justice.

The phone number to call to report an issue with voting is (800) 253-3931.

What kind of problems should be reported?

Polls closing early (meaning they close even if you were in line to vote before closing time)

Not having enough ballots

Being intimidated or pressured to vote for a particular candidate

Challenging identifications - 34 states require voter identification to cast a ballot; of them, 18 require voters to present photo identification and 16 accept other forms of identification. Click here to find outwhat your state requires before you vote.

Dealing with ballots that are confusing

No help or lack of help with voting procedures for people with limited ability to speak English

No accommodation for handicapped voters

What should you do if you are turned away without casting a ballot?

If you do not have the proper identification to vote at your polling place, you should be given a provisional ballot.

A provisional ballot is used to record a vote when there are questions about a voter's eligibility.

Provisional ballots are the same ballot you would get under regular circumstances.

It allows you to vote then election officials will work to verify your eligibility to cast a ballot.

Per federal law, poll workers are required to give you a provisional ballot.

What if you make a mistake when filling out your ballot?

If you make a mistake when voting, go to a poll worker and ask for help.

You will be given a new ballot. The ballot with the mistake will be destroyed.

In many cases, you can correct your ballot yourself if you vote using electronic voting devices, or are using pencils to complete the ballot.

Again, ask for help from a poll worker if you need to make changes in your ballot and are unsure how to do it.

Tyler Estep and Amanda C. Coyne with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Debbie Lord with Cox Media Group National Content Des contributed to this article

