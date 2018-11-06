Georgia Election Day 2018: Polls open at 7 a.m. for highly-anticipated races

ATLANTA - Voters are getting ready to head to the polls, which are set to open at 7 a.m. Tuesday.
Perhaps the biggest decision they must make is who will become Georgia’s next governor.
The race is so close, it could go to a runoff.
We're covering every angle of elections and will bring you updates throughout the day on Channel 2 Action News.
Voters in 51 local counties will cast their ballots Tuesday.
Along with governor and lieutenant governor, 56 state Senate seats and 180 state House seats are up for grabs.
More than 2 million people in Georgia voted early for the midterm election -- that's more than any other midterm election in the history of the state.
The Secretary of State's office released the numbers Monday, just a day ahead of Election Day.
Through the last day of early voting on Nov. 2, Georgians cast 2,071,830 ballots with 1,886,905 in-person and 184,925 by mail.
The previous early voting turn-out record in a midterm election was 945,507 early votes cast – 838,484 in-person and 107,023 by mail – in the Nov. 4, 2014 general election.
