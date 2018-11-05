Georgia shatters early voting record for midterm election

ATLANTA - More than 2 million people in Georgia voted early for the midterm election -- that's more than any other midterm election in the history of the state.
The Secretary of State's office released the numbers Monday, just a day ahead of Election Day.
Through the last day of early voting on Nov. 2, Georgians cast 2,071,830 ballots with 1,886,905 in-person and 184,925 by mail.
The previous early voting turn-out record in a midterm election was 945,507 early votes cast – 838,484 in-person and 107,023 by mail – in the Nov. 4, 2014 general election.
Nov. 2 was the last day of early in-person voting, and under state law, county officials cannot issue or mail absentee ballots on the Monday prior to an election.
