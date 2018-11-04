0 Election Day 2018: In-Depth Coverage On Channel 2 Action News

ATLANTA - Channel 2 WSB-TV will have extensive coverage of the 2018 election, with real-time results and live reports from the polls on Tuesday, November 6th. This is the general midterm election for Georgia and every state in the country.

“WSB-TV has a deep history and commitment to informing voters. It’s the most important way we serve our viewers. We’re proud to have the most balanced and experienced team of reporters and experts to cover and analyze what this election means to Georgians,” said Channel 2 Action News Director Misti Turnbull.

Channel 2 Action News will deliver results from more than 500 state and local races. We also have multiple teams covering the race for Governor, a battle grabbing national headlines.

Secretary of State Brian Kemp (R) and Stacey Abrams (D) are locked in a razor-thin race, according to the newest poll released by Channel 2 Action News & The Atlanta-Journal-Constitution. Abrams is aiming to make history as the first African-American woman governor in U.S. history.

WSB-TV is planning in-depth coverage all day and night on Tuesday, with 9 teams of reporters and photographers bringing live reports from the high-profile campaign gatherings.

Channel 2 Action News will live stream election coverage on wsbtv.com starting at 9 p.m. Viewers can also watch on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV streaming devices. Search “WSBTV” in the APP store. Coverage and analysis from ABC News will begin at 8 p.m. on Channel 2.

Channel 2 Action News anchors Justin Farmer and Jovita Moore will share results on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11. They will be joined by a team of experts for analysis.

Election Coverage Evening Lineup

8 p.m.: ABC News National Coverage with Channel 2 Local Reports

ABC News National Coverage with Channel 2 Local Reports 9 p.m.: Channel 2 Action News Live Stream on wsbtv.com

Channel 2 Action News Live Stream on wsbtv.com 11 p.m.: Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11pm with Justin Farmer and Jovita Moore

