ATLANTA - The race for Georgia governor is as close as it’s ever been, according to the newest Channel 2 Action News & The Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll released Thursday.
According to the new poll, there’s a real possibility of a December runoff between Democrat Stacey Abrams and Republican Brian Kemp.
The poll was conducted by the University of Georgia’s School of Public and International Affairs. The poll was conducted between Oct. 21-30 and included 1,091 likely voters.
We’ll break down the numbers for Kemp, Abrams and Libertarian Ted Metz - LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}