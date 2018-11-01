VP Mike Pence campaigns for Brian Kemp in Georgia today

ATLANTA - Media icon Oprah Winfrey and Vice President Mike Pence will be dueling campaigners Thursday in the Georgia governor's race. Winfrey will attend two forums with Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams.
Both events are in metro Atlanta.
Pence is scheduled to appear with Republican nominee Brian Kemp at three rallies around the state.
We'll have LIVE coverage from the rallies throughout the day on Channel 2 Action News
Channel 2's Richard Elliot is covering Kemp's rally where he said supporters started lining up early for the first event in Dalton.
Yep. It's early, but we're here setting up as the VP is scheduled to campaign in Dalton for Brian Kemp. Oprah Winfrey is in Metro Atlanta today to campaign for Stacey Abrams. pic.twitter.com/17plo8ffQK— Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) November 1, 2018
Here is the full schedule for Kemp and Pence:
Dalton:
11:30 a.m.
Dalton Convention Center
2211 Dug Gap Battle Road
Dalton, GA 30720
Grovetown:
2:30 p.m.
Columbia County Exhibition Center
212 Partnership Drive
Grovetown, GA 30813
Savannah:
5 p.m.
Savannah Convention Center
1 International Drive
Savannah, GA 31421
