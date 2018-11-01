  • VP Mike Pence campaigns for Brian Kemp in Georgia today

    By: Richard Elliot

    ATLANTA - Media icon Oprah Winfrey and Vice President Mike Pence will be dueling campaigners Thursday in the Georgia governor's race. Winfrey will attend two forums with Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams.

    Both events are in metro Atlanta.

    Pence is scheduled to appear with Republican nominee Brian Kemp at three rallies around the state. 

    Channel 2's Richard Elliot is covering Kemp's rally where he said supporters started lining up early for the first event in Dalton. 

    Here is the full schedule for Kemp and Pence:

    Dalton:
    11:30 a.m.
    Dalton Convention Center 
    2211 Dug Gap Battle Road
    Dalton, GA 30720

    Grovetown:
    2:30 p.m.
    Columbia County Exhibition Center 
    212 Partnership Drive 
    Grovetown, GA 30813

    Savannah:
    5 p.m.
    Savannah Convention Center
    1 International Drive 
    Savannah, GA 31421 

