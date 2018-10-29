  • Trump, Obama coming to Georgia to campaign for candidates in governor's race

    ATLANTA - President Donald Trump and former president Barack Obama are both set to visit Georgia days before Election Day for the state's next governor. 

    President Trump is set to appear at a rally in Macon for Republican candidate Brian Kemp on Sunday.

    "While I cannot confirm a date, time, or location, we are excited to welcome President Trump to Georgia," Kemp spokesman Cody Hall said in a statement. 

    Obama will attend a 5 p.m. rally for Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams at Forbes Arena on the campus of Morehouse College.

    The Abrams campaign announced Obama's visit on their website.

