Trump, Obama coming to Georgia to campaign for candidates in governor's race

ATLANTA - President Donald Trump and former president Barack Obama are both set to visit Georgia days before Election Day for the state's next governor.
President Trump is set to appear at a rally in Macon for Republican candidate Brian Kemp on Sunday.
"While I cannot confirm a date, time, or location, we are excited to welcome President Trump to Georgia," Kemp spokesman Cody Hall said in a statement.
Obama will attend a 5 p.m. rally for Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams at Forbes Arena on the campus of Morehouse College.
The Abrams campaign announced Obama's visit on their website.
BREAKING: President @BarackObama is coming to Georgia! Learn more: https://t.co/n3HciKhdjz #gapol pic.twitter.com/h2ejGiuYkn— Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) October 29, 2018
