ATLANTA - President Donald Trump’s approval rating has grown four points since the last Channel 2 Action News, AJC poll.
According to the new poll released Thursday, Trump’s approval rating jumped from 42 percent to 46 percent. His disapproval rating of 50 percent has remained essentially the same.
According to the new poll, Trump’s approval has increased among likely female voters. Last month, only about 35 percent of women said they approved of the president. That’s now up to 40.7 percent.
So, what did the poll show about the governor’s race between Republican Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams? We’ll reveal those results on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
NOTE: The poll was conducted by the University of Georgia’s School of Public and International Affairs. The poll was conducted Sept. 30 to Oct. 9, and included a total of 1,232 likely general election voters in Georgia. Likely voters were respondents who had voted in the 2018 May primaries and/or the 2016 general election, who indicated they were currently registered to vote in Georgia, and were definitely or probably going to vote in the 2018 November election.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}