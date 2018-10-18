  • Crowds swarm polls for early voting in Georgia

    By: Berndt Petersen

    Updated:

    Voters are turning out in massive numbers to cast ballots ahead of next month's election.

    We're going through new numbers of voter turnout, for a live report on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

    Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen saw people arriving just before 11 a.m.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories