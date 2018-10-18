COBB COUNTY, Ga. - "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" star Tommie Lee was arrested for the second time in less than 48 hours Wednesday night.
Channel 2's Matt Johnson has learned Tommie Lee -- whose real name is Atasha Chizaah Jefferson -- was arrested and charged with aggravated stalking and obstruction of an officer.
According to police paperwork obtained by Channel 2 Action News, Jefferson was arrested at her home in Smyrna around 8 p.m.
She allegedly refused to come to the door when police arrived. Instead, police said, she tried hiding in her attic.
She's being held in the Cobb County Jail without bond. She will remain in jail indefinitely.
Unbelievable. #LHHATL star Tommie Lee is in the Cobb jail again. This time she’s being held w/o bond. She was charged w/ aggravated stalking & obstruction last night. She was just arrested Tues for alleged child cruelty. Stay w/ @wsbtv & @ajc for more. https://t.co/wD00Ey0E1r pic.twitter.com/LnjBbQBU1J— Matt Johnson (@MattWSB) October 18, 2018
BACKGROUND
Jefferson was arrested Tuesday at Griffin Middle School.
According to police paperwork obtained by Channel 2 Action News, Jefferson was charged with felony aggravated assault, simple battery, first-degree child cruelty and disruption of public schools.
She posted bond Wednesday morning and was released.
