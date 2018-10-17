COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned a reality television star was arrested Tuesday at her child’s middle school in Cobb County.
Channel 2’s Matt Johnson obtained the arrest warrant for Atasha Chizaah Jefferson, known as Tommie Lee on “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.”
Jefferson is accused of shoving her child’s head into a locker, among other things, at Griffin Middle School.
Just In: Love & Hip Hop Personality Tommie Lee (Atasha Chizaah Jefferson) arrested in Cobb County for allegedly shoving her child's head into a locker at Griffin Middle School yesterday, per an arrest warrant. pic.twitter.com/hD8DEyW7EW— Matt Johnson (@MattWSB) October 17, 2018
According to Smyrna police, Jefferson was charged with felony aggravated assault, simple battery, first-degree child cruelty and disruption of public schools.
Johnson reports she posted $27,000 bond Wednesday morning and is out of jail.
BACKGROUND
Jefferson has had several other run-ins with the law. She was arrested in July after police said she refused orders from officers and hit a valet on the head.
The valet didn't press charges, but Jefferson was charged with "disorderly under the influence" and booked at Atlanta City Detention Center.
Jefferson was also accused of attacking an Atlanta mall employee in February.
