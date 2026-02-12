Driver clocked at 99 mph on I-75 identified as fugitive from metro Atlanta

LONDON, Ky. — A 20-year-old Atlanta woman was arrested last week after deputies say she was caught speeding on Interstate 75.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office in Kentucky says a deputy conducted a traffic stop around noon on Feb. 5, after clocking a black Ford Escape traveling 99 miles per hour on radar.

Authorities said the deputy also paced the vehicle at the same speed before initiating the stop along I-75 in London, Kentucky.

During the investigation, officials say a check through the National Crime Information Center revealed that the driver, identified as Khia Kim, of Atlanta, was wanted by the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office.

Kim was arrested and charged with speeding more than 26 miles per hour over the speed limit, reckless driving, failure to signal and following another vehicle too closely. She was also charged as a fugitive from Georgia.

Kim was booked into the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Authorities have not released details about the warrant out of Gwinnett County.

