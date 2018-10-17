  • Disturbing video shows mom dunking baby's head under water

    SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - A 5-month-old girl is OK after police said her mother recorded herself plunging the baby's head underwater.

    Laquanda Mosley faces aggravated child abuse and other charges after police said she recorded a video of herself holding her baby underwater. 

    Channel 2's Tom Jones tracked down the child's father who said he believes anger drove her actions.

    He said the mother became upset when he asked for custody and threatened to harm the child.

