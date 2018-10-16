Teen killed after DUI driver hit her going more than 70 mph, family says

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A college freshman home to visit her family was killed over the weekend in a wreck. The driver of the car that hit her has been charged with DUI.
Kennedy Segars, 18, was stopped at a light near her parents’ home in DeKalb County Sunday night when a driver rear-ended her going more than 70 mph, according to police.
Reginald Stubbs has been charged with DUI in the case.
Segars's father, Marvin, spoke to Channel 2’s Matt Johnson about his family's loss.
"He took my baby at 18. It's horrible man. I don't want nobody to feel this," Marvin Segars said.
