Police chief defends officer after controversial video of 12-year-old's arrest

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The Cobb County Police chief is defending an officer caught on camera arresting a 12-year-old boy. The video, which was shared on social media, sparked criticism about the officer's treatment of the boy.
Channel 2's Tom Jones spoke with Cobb County's police chief, who said there is more to the story than what was caught on camera.
The video starts with the officer holding the boy by the arm. It is unclear how the confrontation began.
“You’re 12?” the office is heard asking the boy. “You’re about to go to jail. You’re going to go to a youth detention center if you don’t [inaudible].”
The camera is jostled as an apparent altercation breaks out and the video ends with the officer calling in the incident as another officer restrains the boy.
Why the police chief is defending his officer, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
