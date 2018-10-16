New opioid is 500 times more powerful than morphine and it could be on the market soon

WASHINGTON DC - There are concerns over a new, even stronger opioid - and an FDA committee is recommending its approval.
Critics warn the new drug could be even more dangerous than oxycotin or fentanyl.
The question critics are asking is why would the FDA want to approve a stronger opioid right in the middle of a nationwide addiction crisis.
DSUVIA is 500 times more powerful than morphine.
“It's 5 to 10 times more potent than fentanyl and it actually goes underneath your tongue,” said Public Citizen's Meena Aladdin.
We're learning more details about the new drug and what its maker is saying about its effectiveness, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}