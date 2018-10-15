Unusual find: K-9 discovers roasted pig in luggage at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA - Well this is one of the more unusual finds at the Atlanta airport.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized a roasted pig from a passenger’s checked luggage.
CBP Agriculture detector K-9 “Hardy” alerted agents to the baggage belonging to a traveler from Ecuador. Agriculture specialists then discovered the roasted pig head inside. It weighed nearly 2-pounds.
The pig was seized and destroyed.
“Our best defense against destructive pests and animal diseases is to prevent the entry of prohibited agriculture products from entering the United States,” said Carey Davis, CBP Area Port Director for the Port of Atlanta. “This seizure at ATL illustrate the tremendous expertise of our four-legged K-9 partners in protecting the United States."
