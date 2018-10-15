Student accuses GA senator of snatching cell phone when questioned about Kemp

ATLANTA - A Georgia Tech student recorded video of what appears to be Georgia Sen. David Perdue snatching a cellphone out of his hand after Perdue didn’t want to answer questions about the governor’s race.
Perdue says he was merely trying to take a selfie with the student.
The unidentified student ambushed Perdue during Perdue’s visit to the Georgia Tech Campus.
TRENDING STORIES:
Perdue supports Brian Kemp for governor and the student wanted to ask him questions about voter registration.
A political expert told Channel 2’s Richard Elliot that these kinds of incidents are on the rise.
Kennesaw State University political scientist Kerwin Swint called it the weaponization of technology -- people on both sides of the political debate ambushing politicians with nothing more than a cellphone.
Why he worries these types of incidents could get dangerous, and how it’s impacted the candidates’ campaigns during this contentious race for Georgia governor, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}