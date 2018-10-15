  • Student accuses GA senator of snatching cell phone when questioned about Kemp

    By: Richard Elliot

    ATLANTA - A Georgia Tech student recorded video of what appears to be Georgia Sen. David Perdue snatching a cellphone out of his hand after Perdue didn’t want to answer questions about the governor’s race.

    Perdue says he was merely trying to take a selfie with the student.

    The unidentified student ambushed Perdue during Perdue’s visit to the Georgia Tech Campus.

    Perdue supports Brian Kemp for governor and the student wanted to ask him questions about voter registration.

    A political expert told Channel 2’s Richard Elliot that these kinds of incidents are on the rise.

    Kennesaw State University political scientist Kerwin Swint called it the weaponization of technology -- people on both sides of the political debate ambushing politicians with nothing more than a cellphone.

