President Trump to view storm damage in Georgia today

ATLANTA - President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will visit Georgia today to survey damage from Hurricane Michael.
The couple is also slated to tour the wreckage from the storm in the Florida Panhandle, the Associated Press reported Sunday.
We'll working to learn more about the president's trip to Georgia, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
Vice President Mike Pence is also expected to visit south Georgia towns damaged by the storm on Tuesday, although his office has yet to confirm those plans. He had scrapped a trip to Atlanta last week because of the hurricane.
Trump spoke with Gov. Nathan Deal on Saturday to discuss recovery efforts. The president “expressed his concerns and said the federal government is fully available and committed to helping state and local agencies,” the White House said.
“People have no idea how hard Hurricane Michael has hit the great state of Georgia,” Trump tweeted Friday. “I will be visiting both Florida and Georgia early next week. We are working very hard on every area and every state that was hit - we are with you!”
RELATED STORIES:
Trump declared a state of emergency in Georgia on Wednesday, a designation that allows the state to tap into federal money, debris removal and other services to supplement local cleanup and rebuilding efforts.
Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and Black took an aerial tour of the damage earlier Sunday.
The Associated Press and staff writer Greg Bluestein contributed to this article.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}