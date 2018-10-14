  • Hurricane Michael: Looter shot trying to steal fire marshal's car

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    PANAMA CITY, Fla. - A looter was fatally shot Friday trying to steal a Florida state fire marshal’s vehicle, officials said. 

    The man yelled at a witness that he was looting, got into the vehicle which had its flashing lights running and shut the door, WPMI reported

    “As I’m crossing the doorway, I look back, saw the officer at the passenger side. I don’t believe the door was open yet. Then I got about three more feet inside, and I heard the shot,” witness Landon Swett told WPMI

    The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed a state fire marshal was involved in the shooting, WPMI reported.

    With many businesses with broken windows and doors, looting has been an issue in some areas, WPMI reported.

