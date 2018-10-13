Police: Bowling ball smashed on employee's head during assault at bowling alley

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - Police are seeking several suspects involved in the assault of an employee at a bowling alley in Michigan.
According to the post of the Roseville Police Department's Facebook page, the incident took place late Wednesday night at Apollo Lanes in Roseville. When an employee asked an unruly group that was causing a disturbance to leave, the suspects instead surrounded the man, who was positioned behind a counter, police said.
The attack was caught on surveillance video, which Roseville police posted on its Facebook page.
As one suspect reached over the counter and punched the employee in the face, a second suspect stepped behind the counter, police said. He physically assaulted the employee while the first suspect also came behind the counter and proceeded to strike the employee in the head with a stool and a bowling ball, police said. As the employee fell to the ground, both suspects struck him and kicked him in the head, police said.
The victim, a 28-year-old Roseville resident, was transported to the hospital for treatment, police said.
The second suspect has been identified by authorities.
Anyone with information should contact Detective Scicluna of the Roseville Police Department at 586-447-4510 or 586-447-4484.
