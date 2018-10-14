Atlantans come together to get supplies to Hurricane Michael victims

ATLANTA - Neighbors in Atlanta are coming together to get food and water to victims of Hurricane Michael in Florida.
Channel 2's Rikki Klaus was at a home in Candler Park where young and old came together to help load a truck with supplies.
The truck will head to Florida tomorrow.
We're hearing the organizers inspiring words on getting through the disaster, for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat after the game.
A NE Atlanta mom put out a call for donations for #HurricaneMichael victims. Tonight, about 25 people at her home donated, moved items and/or provided support. pic.twitter.com/laPa5MMGL4— Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) October 13, 2018
TRENDING STORIES:
- Police: Bowling ball smashed on employee's head during assault at bowling alley
- Combined funeral held for 4 sisters, 4 family members killed in NY limo crash
- Bodies of 11 infants found in ceiling of funeral home, police say
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}