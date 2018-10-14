  • Atlantans come together to get supplies to Hurricane Michael victims

    By: Rikki Klaus

    ATLANTA - Neighbors in Atlanta are coming together to get food and water to victims of Hurricane Michael in Florida. 

    Channel 2's Rikki Klaus was at a home in Candler Park where young and old came together to help load a  truck with supplies. 

    The truck will head to Florida tomorrow. 

    We're hearing the organizers inspiring words on getting through the disaster, for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat after the game. 

