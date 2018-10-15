Georgia already topping list for flu activity in the nation

ATLANTA - Flu season is officially underway and Channel 2 Action News has learned Georgia is already topping the nation in cases.
The CDC takes in data from all over the country starting the first week in October all the way through May. They list the proportion of doctor’s visits where people show flu-like illness on a scale of 1 to 10.
A map from CDC shows Georgia at a level-three, in the minimal range, like the entire country. But the state tops the U.S. on the first flu report for the season.
