Georgia Lottery player wins $150,000 in Powerball drawing; jackpot climbs to $1.6B

ATLANTA — One Powerball player in Georgia won $150,000 in Saturday’s drawing, and seven others got a $50,000 prize.

With no one hitting all five numbers and the Powerball, the jackpot for Monday rose to an estimated $1.6 billion. That would make it the fifth-largest prize in the game’s history.

The $150,000 ticket was purchased at Express Market in Columbus and matched four of the five white-ball numbers and the Powerball. The player also selected the Power Play option, which multiplied the prize from $50,000.

The seven $50,000 tickets were purchased at the following locations:

Get It To Go in Augusta

Valero Gas Station, 600 Howard Simmons Road in East Ellijay

Kroger in Evans

Westpoint Chevron, 1860 Highway 18 in West Point

AMI 48 Food Mart, 4315 Jodeco Road in McDonough

On the Georgia Lottery mobile app by a Dacula resident

On the Georgia Lottery mobile app by a Midland resident

A Woodstock resident also won $10,000 playing the Disco Pig Lucky Coins Diggi Game on the Georgia Lottery mobile app on Dec. 19. Two Georgia FIVE tickets each won $10,000 in recent drawings:

Dec. 18 midday drawing: ticket purchased at Racetrack, 1211 Thornton Road in Lithia Springs

Dec. 20 evening drawing: ticket purchased at Dallas Food Mart, 2356 Charles Hardy Parkway in Dallas

As with all Georgia Lottery games, proceeds from Powerball, Fantasy 5, Quick Win, Diggi Games, and Georgia FIVE benefit education in the state of Georgia.

