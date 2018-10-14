2-year-old girl mauled to death by family dog

ALVIN, Texas - A 2-year-old girl was mauled Friday by her family’s dog.
The toddler came home from a shopping trip and went to play with the mixed-breed dog in the yard. Within minutes, the dog attacked the girl, KBMT reported.
A family member who had walked outside saw the attack and called 911.
The girl was severely injured and died at the scene, according to the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office. The Galveston County Medical Examiner still must conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
The aggressive dog, which animal control believed to be a leopard cur, was tranquilized before it was euthanized. A necropsy will be conducted, KBMT reported.
No one else was injured. No criminal charges are expected to be filed.
