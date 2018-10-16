0 Teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student reported missing

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are actively searching for a DeKalb County teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Channel 2’s Michael Seiden has learned 28-year-old Zachary Meadors was last seen on Saturday. Family members filed a missing person report on Monday in Gwinnett County.

Meadors is a sixth-grade English teacher at Freedom Middle School in Stone Mountain. He’s been with the school for two years.

He was supposed to meet with district officials on Monday about the accusations, but he never showed up.

We're talking with investigators about the surveillance video that shows Meadors at his parents' Lawrenceville home and the letters he left on their doorstep.

The school said he’s on leave without pay. The district is sending a letter to parents on Tuesday to let them know about the investigation and situation.

Police say Meadors drives a white 2018 Honda Accord with Georgia license plate RLL5682.

Investigators said he was last seen wearing a tan T-shirt with a girl on the front printed in black and white, cream pants with a black stripe and black high-top shoes.

The DeKalb County School District Superintendent and CEO Dr. R. Stephen Green sent Channel 2 Action News the following statement:

We are angered and disappointed to learn of the allegations facing one of our staff members at Freedom MS. The safety of our students is a top priority, and we are determined to protect them, under any circumstances, from harm. The community should know that the district will take whatever steps necessary to meet that standard. DCSD Public Safety officers are investigating the allegations in this case. Meanwhile, parents and staff can take comfort in knowing the employee has been removed from campus and directed not to have contact with our students. We are determined to find the truth and to correct any misconduct that is found to have occurred.

