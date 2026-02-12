Homan: Minnesota ICE surge to end

Border czar Tom Homan announced on Thursday that the immigration crackdown in Minnesota is coming to an end.

Homan made the announcement during a news conference in Minneapolis.

During the news conference, Homan said, “I have proposed and President Trump has concurred, that this surge operation conclude,” The Associated Press reported.

The ICE surge, which began on Dec. 1 and was called Operation Metro Surge, led to mass detentions, protests and two deaths, according to the AP.

Homan was sent to the city after a federal agent shot and killed Alex Pretti.

“President Trump didn’t send me here because the operation were being run and conducted perfectly. I came here to identify issues and implement solutions to improve our mission execution,” Homan said, according to CNN.

More than 4,000 people have been arrested in the monthslong surge, with the Trump administration calling them “dangerous criminal illegal aliens,” but the AP found that many who were detained had no criminal records, with some being children and U.S. citizens.

He also addressed the deaths of Pretti and Renee Good, saying:

“Forcibly assaulting, resisting, opposing, impeding, intimidating or interfering with a federal law enforcement officer is a crime,” Homan said. “It will not be tolerated, zero tolerance if you cross that line and put hands on an ICE officer.”

He said the result of “such activity” was “tragic consequences.”

“Enough is enough with this misguided, reckless and shameful behavior,” he said. “We don’t want to see any more bloodshed. I don’t want to see any more bloodshed.”

More than 200 people were arrested for allegedly violating USC § 111, which criminalizes “forcibly assaulting, resisting, opposing, impeding, intimidating, or interfering” while federal authorities are engaged in official duties, CNN said.

The border czar said, “I’m very pleased to report that this surge operation and our work here with state and local officials to improve coordination and achieve mutual goals, as well as our efforts to address issues of a concern here on the ground have yielded the successful results we have came, came here for,” CNN reported.

Homan said that mass deportations will continue.

“Nothing changed, other than we make sure they’re targeted and make sure we know who we’re going for, what their immigration record was, their criminal history,” he explained. He added that a “small footprint of personnel” will stay in Minnesota “to close out and transition full command and control back to the field office, as well as to ensure agitator activity continues to decline and that state and local law enforcement continue to respond to ensure officer and community safety,” CNN reported.

Earlier this week, Gov. Tim Walz said he expected the surge to end in “days, not weeks and months,” after conversations with Trump administration officials, including Homan and Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, the AP reported.

