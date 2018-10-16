NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned that “Love & Hip Hop” star Erica Mena was arrested over the weekend in Johns Creek after an incident with her boyfriend.
According to police paperwork obtained by Channel 2 Action News, someone called police on Mena and Clifford Dixon after allegedly hearing some type of argument.
Officers said they interviewed witnesses and discovered Mena and Dixon had been fighting, and Dixon had kicked down a locked door.
Dixon was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing. Mena was arrested on possession of marijuana charges.
Mena was featured on Season 7 of “Love & Hip Hop” and was previously on a handful of other shows, including “Love & Hip Hop: New York.”
