Suspect steals bus from metro Atlanta elementary school, deputies say

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies are investigating after they said a woman took a school bus from an elementary school over the weekend.

On Monday, Coweta County deputies were notified that an Arbor Springs Elementary School bus had been removed from school property outside of normal school hours.

The bus was later found in Temple, Ga., with help from the Temple Police Department. Authorities say it was recovered and had no visible damage.

The sheriff’s office said that there was no threat to students or staff, and no injuries were reported.

According to authorities, the incident occurred when the school was not in session.

Surveillance photos of the suspect have been released as investigators continue to seek information. Anyone who recognizes the individual is asked to contact Inv. Alec Taylor at 770-253-1502 or ajtaylor@coweta.ga.us.

