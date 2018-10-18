BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia State Patrol Trooper after exchanging gunfire with a suspect Thursday during a traffic stop on I-75 SB in Bartow County, officials say.
The shooting happened at exit 293 in Cartersville near the exit ramp to Highway 411.
The trooper was shot in the vest and taken to the hospital. The suspect was also taken to the hospital. It's unclear what their conditions are.
This is a developing story. Please check back with Channel 2 Action News for more details.
Channel 2's Berndt Petersen and NewsChopper 2 are headed to the scene where Georgia State Patrol is investigating.
Triple Team Traffic reports that the exit onto Highway 411 is closed. Big traffic jams are reported. Drivers are advised to use Highway 41 as an alternative.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Police find body of teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student
- 'Love & Hip Hop' star arrested for 2nd time in less than 48 hours
- Beaches on Florida's east coast closed after red tide found in water
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}