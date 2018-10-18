WALTON COUNTY, Ga. - The GBI has identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting in Monroe.
According to authorities, Mahlon Edward Summerour, 69, was wearing a curtain his clothing and carrying a weapon when police responded to a call about a man carrying a gun.
The incident happened around 9 a.m. on the 400 block of E. Marable St., about one block from Athens Technical College.
Authorities at the scene told Channel 2's Tom Regan that officers killed Summerour after he pointed the weapon at one of the officers.
Police said the gun Summerour was holding ended up being a replica machine gun.
No other officers were injured.
This is the second officer-involved shooting to happen Thursday. The GBI is investigating another officer involved shooting where a handcuffed man shot at officers during a traffic stop.
We reached out to the GBI to find out how many officer-involved shooting they have investigated thsi year. So far in 2018, there have been 74 officer-involved shootings.
In 2018, there were 97.
