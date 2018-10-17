Some voters are waiting up to 3 hours in line on third day of early voting

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Local election officials are seeing lines wrapped around the building at precincts across metro Atlanta with early voting underway for this year's midterm election.
Channel 2's Berndt Petersen is at the Main Elections Office in Cobb County, where voters have been waiting up to three hours in line.
Line at Disney World? Nope. Early voting in Cobb. pic.twitter.com/ZevsWqoSrj— Berndt Petersen (@BPetersenWSB) October 17, 2018
Black Friday in the mall parking lot? Nope. Early voting in Cobb. pic.twitter.com/jzZGXg967Z— Berndt Petersen (@BPetersenWSB) October 17, 2018
Head of Cobb elections Janine Eveler told our partners at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that people started lining up at 7 a.m., an hour before the polls opened for the day
The line is massive for early voting in Cobb County. People are parking along curbs. One man told me he got out of line after 30 minutes and got an absentee ballot. He said it looked like it’d be another 2 hours in line if he hadn’t. @CobbNewsNow @ajc @PoliticallyGa pic.twitter.com/ASgLSYXuTj— Ben Brasch (@ben_brasch) October 17, 2018
Almost 70,000 people cast their ballots on the first day of early voting, which more than tripled the first day turnout from 2014 midterm election.
