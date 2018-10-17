  • Some voters are waiting up to 3 hours in line on third day of early voting

    By: Berndt Petersen

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Local election officials are seeing lines wrapped around the building at precincts across metro Atlanta with early voting underway for this year's midterm election.

    Channel 2's Berndt Petersen is at the Main Elections Office in Cobb County, where voters have been waiting up to three hours in line.

    Head of Cobb elections Janine Eveler told our partners at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that people started lining up at 7 a.m., an hour before the polls opened for the day

    Almost 70,000 people cast their ballots on the first day of early voting, which more than tripled the first day turnout from 2014 midterm election.

