Oprah campaigns for Stacey Abrams in Georgia today

ATLANTA - Media icon Oprah Winfrey and Vice President Mike Pence will be dueling campaigners Thursday in the Georgia governor's race. Pence will attend three rallies with Republican nominee Brian Kemp.
Both events are in metro Atlanta.
Oprah is scheduled to appear with Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams at two rallies in metro Atlanta.
Channel 2's Lori Wilson is covering Abrams rally where supporters started lining up early for the first event in Dalton.
Here is the full schedule for Abrams and Oprah:
Marietta:
12:30 p.m.
Cobb Civic Center Jennie T. Anderson Theatre
548 S. Marietta Parkway SE
Marietta, GA 30060
Decatur:
4 p.m.
Porter Sanford III Performing Arts and Community Center
3181 Rainbow Drive
Decatur, GA 30034
