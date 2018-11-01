  • Oprah campaigns for Stacey Abrams in Georgia today

    ATLANTA - Media icon Oprah Winfrey and Vice President Mike Pence will be dueling campaigners Thursday in the Georgia governor's race. Pence will attend three rallies with Republican nominee Brian Kemp.

    Both events are in metro Atlanta. 

    Oprah is scheduled to appear with Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams at two rallies in metro Atlanta. 

    Channel 2's Lori Wilson is covering Abrams rally where he said supporters started lining up early for the first event in Dalton. 

    Here is the full schedule for Abrams and Oprah:

    Marietta:
    12:30 p.m.
    Cobb Civic Center Jennie T. Anderson Theatre
    548 S. Marietta Parkway SE
    Marietta, GA 30060

    Decatur:
    4 p.m.
    Porter Sanford III Performing Arts and Community Center
    3181 Rainbow Drive
    Decatur, GA 30034

